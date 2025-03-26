New York Police Hope “Bitey’s” Owners “Come Get Him, Now”
Police from the Hudson Valley went viral after a cute lost dog ended up being a biter.
The Ossining Police Department took to Facebook in hopes someone could help identify the owner of a lost dog police named "Bitey McBiterton."
Police In Westchester County, New York Search For Bitey McBiterton's Owner
Bitey McBiterton was found over the weekend wandering on Sarah Street off North Malcolm Street in Ossining.
"Our Officers are unsure if Bitey is male or female, and aren’t keen on checking," the Ossining Police Department wrote on Facebook.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Showing humor and the perfect use of sarcasm, police called this biter "super friendly" and hoped the dog's owner would come get Bitey "like now."
"If you recognize this super friendly pup, tell their owners to come get them, like now. Thanks," the police added.
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
The post went viral. It was shared over 4 thousand times and PEOPLE even wrote an article about the "hilarious Facebook post."
Bitey McBiterton's Owner Found
In an update, police confirmed Bitey's owners can forward.
"Bitey Update: Bitey has been returned to his owners," police wrote.
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
More information wasn't released about Bitey's owners.
Pets Banned in Each State
LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state
Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany
30 Common Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs
LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs
Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh
Below are the top 10 most popular dog breeds
LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker