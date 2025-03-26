New York Police Hope “Bitey’s” Owners “Come Get Him, Now”

Police from the Hudson Valley went viral after a cute lost dog ended up being a biter.

The Ossining Police Department took to Facebook in hopes someone could help identify the owner of a lost dog police named "Bitey McBiterton."

Police In Westchester County, New York Search For Bitey McBiterton's Owner

Bitey McBiterton was found over the weekend wandering on Sarah Street off North Malcolm Street in Ossining.

"Our Officers are unsure if Bitey is male or female, and aren’t keen on checking," the Ossining Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Showing humor and the perfect use of sarcasm, police called this biter "super friendly" and hoped the dog's owner would come get Bitey "like now."

"If you recognize this super friendly pup, tell their owners to come get them, like now. Thanks," the police added.

The post went viral. It was shared over 4 thousand times and PEOPLE even wrote an article about the "hilarious Facebook post."

Bitey McBiterton's Owner Found

In an update, police confirmed Bitey's owners can forward.

"Bitey Update: Bitey has been returned to his owners," police wrote.

More information wasn't released about Bitey's owners.

