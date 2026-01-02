New York Smashes Gruesome Flu Record As Hospitals Fill Fast

Sasiistock

New York health officials just reported the highest number of flu cases ever recorded in a single week.

Health officials warn holiday gatherings could push already historic numbers even higher.

New York State Reports Record Number Of New Flu Cases

moodboard
According to the New York State Department of Health, 71,123 infections were confirmed between December 14th and December 20th, the last week on record.

Over 71,000 new flu cases are the highest weekly total ever recorded in the state since tracking began in 2004. Because many families and friends gathered for Christmas and New Year's, officials fear the numbers will only increase when the latest report is released in days.

New York State reported a nearly 40 percent increase in new flu cases from the previous week, with hospitalizations also rising sharply.

Flu Hospitalizations Increase By 60 Percent

AlexRaths
The New York State Department of Health also says flu hospitalizations jumped by more than 60 percent in the same period, surpassing last year's peak. 3,666 New Yorkers were hospitalized with the flu just before Christmas.

Officials say a highly contagious strain, H3N2, is spreading quickly, while fewer than 25 percent of New Yorkers have gotten a flu shot.

Vaccinations Encouraged

Shannon Stapleton-Pool / Getty Images
Health leaders are urging vaccinations as flu activity remains very high statewide.

Officials strongly recommend flu vaccines, handwashing, covering coughs, disinfecting surfaces, and staying home when sick to curb the spread.

