Monticello Police Report Multiple Felony Arrests in Two Day Span This Week

The Monticello Police Department issued a press release on Wednesday September 28th indicating that between Monday September 26th and Tuesday September 27th, there were two separate incidents resulting in the arrest of two separate men on multiple felony charges. The Monday incident included an attempted armed robbery while the Tuesday incident was a felony assault.

Attempted Armed Robbery Arrest in Monticello, Monday September 26th

Nigdrew L. Reynolds, a 29-year-old Monticello man, was arrested on Monday September 26th for Attempted Robbery in the 1st degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree, and Assault in the 2nd degree, all felony charges, as well as a misdemeanor of Menacing in the 2nd degree.

It was reported that Monticello Police responded to a disturbance report around 4am Monday morning at the Inn at Monticello in the village. Upon their arrival to the location, Reynolds was found walking in the parking lot with what was described as a silver and black handgun. Officers ordered Reynolds to drop the gun, which he did, and then he was taken into custody. Officers identified the gun as a realistic looking BB gun.

The police report went on to detail that that officers were then approached by a 45 year-old Monticello man who stated that Reynolds had just attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

The victim stated Reynolds had walked up to him the parking lot, displayed what appeared to be a handgun and ordered him to turn over his property. The victim further stated that Reynolds then forced him the walk up to the 2 nd floor balcony with the gun pointed at his head. The victim then began struggling with Reynolds, during which he was struck several times about the head with the gun causing physical injuries.

Reynolds allegedly attempted to flee officers, but was caught and arrested in the parking lot, arraigned in the Village of Monticello Justice Court, and remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail.

Felony Assault Arrest in Monticello, Tuesday September 27th

In a completely separate incident on Tuesday September 27th, 33-year-old Julio Renta of Monticello was arrested following an investigation of the assault of a 35-year-old Monticello woman, an acquaintance of the suspect. Police reports indicate that the woman was punched in the face by Renta during a domestic dispute that happed 9 days prior, Sunday September 18th, at a residence in the Village of Monticello. As a result of the assault, the vicim was transported to Garnet Orange and required surgery as a result of having a broken jaw, and also lost four teeth.

Renta was arrested with the felony charge of Assault in the 2nd degree, and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

