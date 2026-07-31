New York Warning: Drivers Shocked After Bush Turns Out To Be A Cop

A police officer dressed up as a "shrub" ticketed nearly 100 drivers in just six hours.

Police across the country continue to find new ways to get dangerous drivers off the road.

Police Officer Dressed Up As A Bush Catches Nearly 100 Distracted Drivers

Dunellen Borough Police Department Dunellen Borough Police Department

Is this something New Yorkers will have to deal with?

"🌿 Did you spot our "shrub" today? If you had your head buried in your phone, probably not! 👀📱," the Dunellen Borough Police Department wrote on Facebook after its innovative detail.

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The Dunellen Borough Police Department is based in Dunellen, New Jersey, a borough in Middlesex County. On Wednesday, the police department conducted a distracted driving enforcement detail on the 100 block of North Washington Ave.

Dunellen Borough Police Department Dunellen Borough Police Department

"We specifically chose this highly-trafficked, pedestrian-heavy downtown area to enforce New Jersey's Handheld Cell Phone Law and protect our community," police wrote in a press release.

74 Tickets Issued In 6 Hours

A police officer spent six hours dressed up as a "shrub" and worked with other police officers to catch 74 alleged distracted drivers.

Dunellen Borough Police Department Dunellen Borough Police Department

"The results? Our "shrub" was busy. We issued 74 citations to drivers distracted by their devices in a six-hour window," police added in a press release. "Let this be a reminder: That text or notification can wait. Keep your eyes on the road, not your screen!"

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