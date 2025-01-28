Millions Of New Yorkers Advised To Carry Birth Certificates, IDs

Many people who legally work and live in New York fear they could be arrested by ICE.

Immigrant advocates in New York continue to speak out.

Over 250,000 New York Residents Received Deportation Orders

Recently, a quarter of a million New York residents reportedly "received removal orders" from immigration courts, "making them eligible for deportation."

ICE raids have returned to New York State after President Donald Trump pledged to deport “millions and millions” of undocumented immigrants.

Just after being sworn last week, President Trump signed a series of orders declaring a national emergency at the southern border.

ICE Agents Arrest Around 3,500 Migrants, Nearly 3,000 Detainers Lodged

Since Trump took office, ICE agents in New York and across the nation have arrested around 3,500 migrants and detained over 3,000.

ICE has been reporting single-day statistics since Trump took office. Over 1,100 were arrested on Monday.

New Yorkers Worried About Getting Detained

A number of DACA recipients, who legally work and live in New York, spoke out on Monday saying they are scared ICE will detain or arrest them without looking at their statues.

According to Newsweek, a U.S. veteran was detained last week during an ICE raid near New York.

After hearing of this, leaders are suggesting carrying around a birth certificate, state ID or driver's license.

"Please be safe, aware of your surroundings, and carry valid forms of identification with you including your Certificate of Birth, your state-issued driver’s license, or other forms of identification," Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren stated on Facebook.

