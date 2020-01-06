Legal Weed in New York Takes Major Step Forward

New York officials are laying the groundwork for legal weed in 2020.

The New York City Cannabis Industry Association (NYCCIA) was recently formed and plans to hold its first meeting later this month. New York City marijuana activists formed the organization to help lay the groundwork for an inclusive marijuana marketplace and try to avoid problems that have impacted other states that legalized weed, Crain's New York Business reports.

"Experience in other municipalities has shown that successful implementation of the law is a long-term process," New York City Cannabis Industry Association wrote in an announcement obtained by Crain's New York Business. "While we are likely on the eve of legalization, New York City is not prepared."