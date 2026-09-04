Hudson Valley Woman Accused Of Stealing SUV With Child Gives Bizarre Reason
A Hudson Valley woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a car with a child inside.
It happened Tuesday morning in the Lower Hudson Valley.
SUV Stolen In Westchester County, New York With Child Inside
Police say 52-year-old Tianna Crump of Mount Vernon, New York, got inside the vehicle at Birch Street and Westchester Avenue at around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Vernon, taking off with a one-year-old girl in the car.
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The 22-month-old child's uncle chased her and helped box in the Mazda SUV near the Mount Vernon Police Headquarters.
The child wasn't injured but was taken to Montefiore Hospital for observation.
Facing A Slew Of Child, Bizarre Alibi
According to reports, Crump confessed to knowing there was a child in the car at the time of the alleged theft. She told police she took the SUV to drive to police headquarters to report neighborhood thefts and a stolen pocketbook.
Crump now faces multiple felony charges including second-degree kidnapping, third-degree grand larceny, and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, along with misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police say their investigation continues.
Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division at (914) 665-2510 or anonymously text us at TIP411 (847411).
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