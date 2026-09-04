Hudson Valley Woman Accused Of Stealing SUV With Child Gives Bizarre Reason

A Hudson Valley woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a car with a child inside.

It happened Tuesday morning in the Lower Hudson Valley.

SUV Stolen In Westchester County, New York With Child Inside

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Police say 52-year-old Tianna Crump of Mount Vernon, New York, got inside the vehicle at Birch Street and Westchester Avenue at around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Vernon, taking off with a one-year-old girl in the car.

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The 22-month-old child's uncle chased her and helped box in the Mazda SUV near the Mount Vernon Police Headquarters.

Photo by Tristan Beischel @Autoily.com on Unsplash a close up of the front grill of a car

The child wasn't injured but was taken to Montefiore Hospital for observation.

Facing A Slew Of Child, Bizarre Alibi

According to reports, Crump confessed to knowing there was a child in the car at the time of the alleged theft. She told police she took the SUV to drive to police headquarters to report neighborhood thefts and a stolen pocketbook.

Crump now faces multiple felony charges including second-degree kidnapping, third-degree grand larceny, and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, along with misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say their investigation continues.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division at (914) 665-2510 or anonymously text us at TIP411 (847411).

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