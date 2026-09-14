Cult-Followed Chicken Chain Opening New Hudson Valley Eatery

A chicken chain with a "cult-like following spanning the country" is expanding in the Hudson Valley.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Nashville-style hot chicken sensation with a cult-like following across the country, has officially announced it will open its doors and welcome guests later this week in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Dave’s Hot Chicken Opening New Restaurant In The Lower Hudson Valley

Dave's Hot Chicken Dave's Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken officials confirmed to Hudson Valley Post that its new location in Mohegan Lake, New York, will open this Friday, September 18, at 3150 E Main Street in Mohegan Lake.

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The restaurant is expected to bring 50 jobs to the community.

Dave's Hot Chicken Dave's Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken is a rapidly expanding fast-casual restaurant chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken. Because the food is so beloved, many big-name celebrities are now investors.

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1st 100 Guests Get Prize In Mohegan Lake, New York

Dave's Hot Chicken Dave's Hot Chicken

To celebrate the grand opening in Mohegan Lake, New York, Dave’s Hot Chicken will be dishing out free shakes or slushies to the first 100 customers on September 18.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken has built a following by doing one thing exceptionally well - serving seriously craveable hot chicken with big flavor and even bigger personality,” the franchisee owner for Dave’s Hot Chicken of Mohegan Lake, Chris Johnson, stated. "We’re excited to bring that energy to Mohegan Lake and simplify lunch and dinner plans for the foreseeable future.”

Dave's Hot Chicken Dave's Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in Hot Chicken Sliders, Tenders and Bites, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries.

The hand-breaded chicken is made spiced-to-order. It's offered at seven spice levels ranging from Not Hot to our even hotter Reaper, which requires a signed waiver for those who dare.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has other Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, White Plains, and Yonkers.

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