Police Urgently Seek Witnesses After 2 Hudson Valley Teens Hurt

A pair of Hudson Valley teens are seriously injured after a two-wheeled electric vehicle they were riding collided with a car.

The driver of the car was also a teenager.

2 Teens In Serious Condition In Kingston, New York

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The crash happened Thursday afternoon at Albany Avenue and Maiden Lane on Friday around 4:15 p.m. in Kingston. Parts of both roads were closed for 3.5 hours as police investigated.

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Police report that two 18-year-olds were on a two-wheeled electric vehicle that collided with a 2003 Saab operated by a 19-year-old driver.

The driver of the Saab remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation. His name hasn't been released.

One Teen Airlifted

Photo by Roger Starnes Sr on Unsplash A medflight helicopter is on the scene

According to first responders, both 18-year-olds remain in "serious condition."

One was transported to HealthAlliance Hospital by KFD, and the other was airlifted by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. Their names also haven't been released.

Police Need Your Help

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Police add that "no further information will be released at this time" because the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities ask that any witnesses come forward. Anyone with information regarding the accident or its investigation can contact the Kingston Police Department at (845) 331-1671 or email Detective Ernie Vandemark at evandemark@kingston-ny.gov.

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