New York Drivers Are Getting Tickets For Breaking “Sunset Law”

You may have seen police across New York stepping up enforcement of what many are calling the "Sunset Law."

The other day, while scrolling Facebook, I was surprised to learn about a so-called "sunset law" in New York. So I had to do some investigating.

It's not the real name of the law, but there is a law regarding the sunset and sunrise, and the tickets you can get are very real.

New York's 'Sunset Law' Is Getting Drivers Ticketed

Photo by Tristan Beischel @Autoily.com on Unsplash a close up of a car headlight on a car

The rule falls under New York Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 375(2)(a), and it requires drivers to turn on their headlights in three specific situations.

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A half-hour after sunset until a half-hour before sunrise. Any time your windshield wipers are running due to rain, snow, sleet, or hail. Any time visibility ahead is less than 1,000 feet, roughly three football fields.

The Mistake Most Drivers Make

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Here's why many New York drivers are getting tickets. Your car's daytime running lights do not count.

Daytime running lights typically only light up the front of your vehicle and leave your rear taillights completely dark.

You need to actively turn on your low-beam headlights. Parking lights won't cut it either. Using only your amber parking lights while driving during mandatory headlight hours is also illegal.

A Few Other Things Worth Knowing

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During heavy rain, fog, or snow, keep your lights on low beam. High beams reflect off precipitation and actually make visibility worse. You must also dim your high beams for oncoming traffic within 500 feet and for vehicles you're following within 200 feet.

Motorcycles must have headlights on at all times, day and night. Bicycles ridden after sunset need a front white light visible from 500 feet and a rear red light visible from 300 feet.

Getting caught without your lights on when required can cost you up to $150 plus a court surcharge of around $63.

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