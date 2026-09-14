Update: Missing Newlywed Found Dead In Upstate New York

A heartbreaking search in Upstate New York has ended in tragedy.

Police confirmed a missing thirty-five-year-old newlywed has been found dead.

Missing Newlywed Found Dead In Upstate New York

The search for Dominick Bianchi began early last week in the Capital Region. Bianchi had been reported missing after walking away from his home last Tuesday without his phone, wallet, or vital medication for Type 1 diabetes.

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Authorities and his family believed that the situation was dire because he didn't have his phone or medication. He wears a continuous glucose monitor, but it's paired to the phone.

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His family assumed he was in immediate need of medical attention.

Found Dead In Wooded Area In Capital Region

East Greenbush Police East Greenbush Police

Late Sunday night, news broke that the missing 35-year-old was found dead. The East Greenbush Police Department confirmed Bianchi was located deceased in a wooded area over the weekend.

Authorities expressed their deepest condolences to Bianchi's family and thanked community members who assisted in the widespread search efforts.

"The East Greenbush Police Department extends its deepest condolences to Dominick's family, loved ones, and all those affected by this tragic loss. Our thoughts are with them as they navigate this incredibly difficult time," the police department said in a statement. "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the members of the public who provided assistance, information, and support throughout the investigation. Your cooperation was greatly appreciated."

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A cause of death has not been released by police as authorities ask "that the privacy of Dominick's family and loved ones be honored as they grieve and begin to process this tremendous loss."

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