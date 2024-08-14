Italian Military Love Pizza From This Hudson Valley, New York Pizzeria

New York State foodies are going to want to head to a Hudson Valley pizzeria, that was just praised by members of the Italian Air Force!

2024 New York International Air Show In Orange County, New York

The perfect weather on Saturday and Sunday meant the 2024 New York International Air Show in Orange County went off without any issues. Gates opened on Saturday and Sunday at the Orange County Airport in Montgomery at 9 a.m.

The air show ran from around noon to 4 p.m. on both days.

Military Aircrafts From Italy In Orange County, New York

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were the headliners along with other military planes, including from Italy.

"What a weekend it was at the Orange County Airport! The New York Air Show brought so much excitement that we are still buzzing from it all," Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus wrote on Facebook after the airshow. " First up, the Frecce Tricolori Un Volo Lungo of Aeronautica Militare wowed us with their high-flying stunts and filled the sky with red, white, and green. Grazie for putting on a fantastic show!"

Italian Military Love Pizza From Montgomery, New York

Neuhaus also provided a "fun fact" about the Italian Air Force's trip to Orange County. Turns out military members raved about pizza from Cascarino's Pizzeria & Ristorante, in Montgomery.

"Fun fact. The Italian Air Force said they liked Orange County Pizza," Neuhaus said. "Thank you, Cascarino's Pizzeria & Ristorante, in Montgomery!"

I live in Orange County but never had pizza from Cascarino's. I shared the post with my father and he quickly replied "We must try."

Fans Of Pizzeria Not Surprised.

Cascarino's opened on Hawkins Drive in Montgomery, New York in 2021. Customers are "not surprised" about the praise for the family-run pizzeria.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"Not surprised….Cascarino’s makes fantastic pizza, and everything else. Authentic Italian food, fortunate to have them, here in Montgomery," one person commented on the Facebook post.

"It’s the Best city pizza in Orange County," another person wrote.

In 2021, WPDH listeners voted Cascarino's the "Best Pizza" in the Hudson Valley.

