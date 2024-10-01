Ice Cream Company Owes New Yorkers Money, See If You Qualify

A popular ice cream company owes many people money. See if you qualify.

Breyers Ice Cream reached a settlement in a class action lawsuit

Breyers Ice Cream Reaches Settlement In $8.85 Million Class Action Lawsuit

The class action lawsuit reached a settlement of $8.85 million, in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Bronx County.

"If you purchased Breyers Natural Vanilla ice cream as a consumer in the United States from April 21, 2016 through August 14, 2024, you may be eligible for a cash payment from a class action settlement," the court said in a press release.

The ice cream company was accused of falsely advertised their Breyers Natural Vanilla ice cream flavor as having real vanilla flavor.

"Plaintiffs filed this lawsuit against the Defendants alleging the Defendants' labeling of Breyers® Natural Vanilla ice cream gave consumers the impression the ice cream contained vanilla flavor derived only from the vanilla plant and not from non-vanilla plant sources, and allege that it contained non-vanilla plant vanilla flavors," the settlement states.

Despite reaching a settlement Breyers disputed all of these allegations and deny any wrongdoing.

"The Court has not decided who is right," the court states.

Do You Qualify For Money?

Ice cream shoppers who bought the ice cream between April 2016 and August 2024 can get up to $8 or more.

Valid claims with proof of purchase will receive $1.00 for each product with not limit.

Claims without proof of purchase will receive receive $1.00 for each product, up to a maximum of 8 products, or $8.

CLICK HERE for a full list of products and to file a claim.

Claims must be submitted by Feb. 19, 2025.

