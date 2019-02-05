Hudson Valley Woman Accused of Hit-And-Run With School Bus

A Hudson Valley woman is accused of fleeing the scene after hitting a school bus that was stopped dropping off students.

On Friday, New York State Police from the Wurtsboro barracks responded to a hit and run motor vehicle accident involving a school bus.

The bus was hit while stopped dropping off students on Burlingham Road in Bloomingburg, police were told.

Troopers responded and an investigation revealed that a red Jeep Liberty failed to stop for the flashing red lights of a stopped school bus and hit the bus while driving past the bus, police say.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the Jeep was allegedly driven by a 24-year-old. She is accused of fleeing the scene after hitting the bus.

On Saturday, troopers found her. She was interviewed and issued tickets for overtaking a school bus, leaving the scene of a property damage auto accident and crossing hazardous markings. The investigation is ongoing and police say more charges are pending.

No injuries were reported.

