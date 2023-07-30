Pine Bush Man Allegedly Exposed Himself to an 8-Year-Old

A Pine Bush, New York man has been placed under arrest after he allegedly exposed himself in front of a young child and requested the child to touch him.

The alleged incident took place on July 19th when State troopers responded to Main Street in the Village of Bloomingburg for a report of a man who allegedly exposed himself and attempted to lure children to him.

Pine Bush Man Exposed Himself

Police said that 74-year-old James A Grant Jr from Pine Bush was allegedly in front of the Bloomingburg Post Office on Wednesday when he allegedly exposed himself to an 8-year-old female and requested the child to touch him. Troopers responded to the call at approximately 10:55 p.m. and once on the scene, they interviewed residents in the area, who told them that Grant was attempting to lure several children near his vehicle off Winterton Road. Grant was identified through photographs and video footage.

74-Year-Old Pine Bush, New York Man Arrested

NYSP in Ellenville arrested Grant on Wednesday, July 26th, and charged him with, luring a child to commit a crime, a felony, lewdness, exposing the body in public, and endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors. Grant was sent to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash/$40,000 bond/$50,000 partially secured bond.

Grant Was Out on Bail for Another Alleged Sex Crime

Police also said that Grant is currently out on bail for charges of sex abuse stemming from a separate incident in January/February also involving a child. An Order of Protection was issued for the victims in this case.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Grant, or know of someone who may have been a victim is asked to contact the New York State Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Ellenville at 845-626-2801.

