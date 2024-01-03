‘Sewage Discharge’ Alerts Reported In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

New York officials sent out alerts regarding "sewage pollution" in multiple locations in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

Over the past few days, the New York Alert system sent out "New York Sewage Pollution Right to Know" alerts in Orange, Dutchess, and Sullivan counties.

Sewage Discharge In Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County

Google Google loading...

On Dec. 28 an alert was sent out for Dutchess County.

Sewage discharge of combined sanitary and stormwater was reportedly coming from 200 Rinaldi Blvd in Poughkeepsie.

About 100 gallons per minute estimated of untreated sewage was flowing into the Hudson River for at least 24 hours.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Heavy rain is to blame.

Sewage Discharge In Walden, Orange County

Another alert was sent out for Orange County on New Year's Day. The discharge location is 183 Ulster Ave in Walden.

Google Google loading...

About 200 to 300 gallons per minute of untreated sewage is flowing into the Tin Brook Creek, officials say.

The issue is said to be "ongoing" until an electrician can diagnose the problem and install temporary pump controls.

"Discharge reason: Power Outage - When Village power substation failed, consequently the Tin Brook pump station generator and electrical components experienced an electrical surge which blew up and melted the VFD's," the alert states

Sewage Discharge In Bloomingburg, Sullivan County

Google Google loading...

There's also an ongoing issue at 4 Main Street in Bloomingburg, New York.

Cloth filters are being bypassed, officials note. Discharged effluent may contain TSS

Fishing areas in the Shawangunk Kill are impacted.

The 10 Dumbest Cities In New York [RANKED] Varying levels of education do not always correlate with one's intelligence. Regardless, the data miners at Roadsnacks compiled education data from New York cities with a population of over 5,000. Of the 163 Empire State cities analyzed, these are the 10 dumbest cities in the state based on the rate of high school dropouts and higher education of adults 25 and older. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.