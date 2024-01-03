‘Sewage Discharge’ Alerts Reported In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
New York officials sent out alerts regarding "sewage pollution" in multiple locations in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.
Over the past few days, the New York Alert system sent out "New York Sewage Pollution Right to Know" alerts in Orange, Dutchess, and Sullivan counties.
Sewage Discharge In Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County
On Dec. 28 an alert was sent out for Dutchess County.
Sewage discharge of combined sanitary and stormwater was reportedly coming from 200 Rinaldi Blvd in Poughkeepsie.
About 100 gallons per minute estimated of untreated sewage was flowing into the Hudson River for at least 24 hours.
Heavy rain is to blame.
Sewage Discharge In Walden, Orange County
Another alert was sent out for Orange County on New Year's Day. The discharge location is 183 Ulster Ave in Walden.
About 200 to 300 gallons per minute of untreated sewage is flowing into the Tin Brook Creek, officials say.
The issue is said to be "ongoing" until an electrician can diagnose the problem and install temporary pump controls.
"Discharge reason: Power Outage - When Village power substation failed, consequently the Tin Brook pump station generator and electrical components experienced an electrical surge which blew up and melted the VFD's," the alert states
Sewage Discharge In Bloomingburg, Sullivan County
There's also an ongoing issue at 4 Main Street in Bloomingburg, New York.
Cloth filters are being bypassed, officials note. Discharged effluent may contain TSS
Fishing areas in the Shawangunk Kill are impacted.
