Hudson Valley Toy Show Returns With Surprising Twist for Locals

The biggest toy and collector show is returning to the Hudson Valley, and this time, they are helping residents in need.

The next Newburgh Toy & Collector Show is set for Sunday, Nov. 16.

Newburgh Toy & Collector Show Returns

Sunday's show runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Newburgh Inn Hotel, located at 90 Route 17k.

"We (have) the best gathering of toys and nostalgia under one roof," event organizers say about the upcoming event.

Admission costs $5 while children under the age of 12 are free.

Toy Show To Help Hudson Valley Residents In Need

Back in May 2021, Newburgh residents Angelo Canallo, Kevin Walsh, Anthony Rivera, and Jimmie Hatcher held the first Hudson Valley toys and collectors show in over 10 years.

They've had several successful shows, and this show, they want to help give back to local residents in need.

Organizers planned a food drive to help residents who didn't get all of their SNAP benefits this month because of the ongoing government shutdown.

Anyone who brings canned food items will receive extra raffle tickets to win prizes. Hourly raffles for some pretty cool prizes are planned.

