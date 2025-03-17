Hudson Valley Teen Kills Drinking Buddy, Claimed “Suicide”

A Hudson Valley teen was found guilty of a killing a 51-year-old man after a night out drinking. The teen first said the death was suicide then an accident.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that 19-year-old Ludvin Ramos-Cervantes of Yonkers, New York was convicted of manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Westchester Teen Found Guilty Of Manslaughter

The guilty conviction is regarding the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Francisco Gordillo in 2024.

“Mr. Ramos-Cervantes’ dangerous and reprehensible conduct took an innocent life and shattered a loving family," DA Cacace said. "Gun violence is too often the cause of heartbreak, and my office is working hand in hand with local police departments to remove illegal guns from the streets of Westchester.”

Early Morning Shooting In Westchester County, New York

On Feb. 26, 2024, at approximately 4:45 a.m., Ramos-Cervantes was a passenger in Gordillo’s vehicle as Gordillo drove him home after a night out drinking.

Upon arrival, Ramos-Cervantes entered his apartment briefly and returned to the car with a .45 caliber pistol.

Officials say, Ramos-Cervantes then wrapped his arm around Gordillo and shot him in the head. Gordillo was pronounced dead on the scene.

Teen Claimed Death Was a Suicide, Then Accident

According to the Westchester County DA's office, Ramos-Cervantes initially claimed to police that Gordillo's death was a suicide. He later claimed his gun went off by accident.

The teen is scheduled to be sentenced on Apr. 25.

