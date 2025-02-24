Hudson Valley Residents Told To Ditch Essential Winter Item

It's been a very cold 2025 but things are changing in the Hudson Valley.

This winter has been the coldest and snowiest the Hudson Valley has seen in years.

Mildest Weather For Hudson Valley This Winter

Hudson Valley residents will enjoy temperatures in the mid-40s to mid-50s this week.

"You might be able to trade your winter coat for a hoodie or T-Shirt," Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll wrote on Facebook while sharing news about the "mildest air of the year so far."

Below are the expected high temperatures this week in the Hudson Valley

How Warm Will It Get In The Hudson Valley

Monday: 46 degrees

Tuesday: 50 degrees

Wednesday: 52 degrees

Thursday: 54 degrees

Friday: 44 degrees

Saturday: 49 degrees

Don't Put Winter Coat Away

While you might be able to ditch that winter coat this week, make sure you don't put it away.

That's because temps will dip below 40 degrees on Sunday with a high of 37 degrees predicted.

Noll also says there are "two" chances of cold air next week, at the start of the week and end of the week.

No Snow In The Near Future

The good news is if you don't like snow, it appears no snow is in the forecast.

"At this stage, the chance of a winter storm is low," Noll added.

