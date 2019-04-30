Hudson Valley Post — Flash Briefing for Tuesday, April 30
An investigation is underway after fishermen found human remains while fishing in the area.
Westchester police are looking for an eighth grader who allegedly shot and killed a teenager by mistake last week.
On Monday an Orange County Grand jury indicted Felipe Campos for the 2003 murder of James Keating.
Ten were arrested after an investigation into alleged prostitution in the City of Newburgh.
