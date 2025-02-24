Hudson Valley, New York Man Poisoned Six, Teens Killed

A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after six people were poisoned, killing three.

Over the weekend, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino and Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced a Rockland County drug dealer was sentenced

Rockland County, New York Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced

Justin Turnick, 26 of Congers, New York, was sentenced to over 21 years in prison. He previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl.

“The actions by the defendant in this case resulted in three individuals losing their lives

and harming countless others," District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said.

The 26-year-old from Congers confessed he sold fentanyl that resulted in three fatal fentanyl poisonings and three non-fatal fentanyl poisonings of teenagers and young adults between February 2020 and April 2022 in Rockland County, New York.

Six Poisoned Including Teens, 3 Dead

Turnick distributed fentanyl that resulted in three fatal and three non-fatal poisonings:

"Fentanyl is a lethal drug that dealers mix into their product knowing the harmful effects it presents to those using it, including death” DEA New York Division Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino said. “While we can never bring back those lives lost by Mr. Tunick’s reckless actions, the DEA will always continue to bring those responsible for this deadly distribution to justice.”

Officials say Turnick often sold the deadly drugs for Hudson Valley residents including his friends, partners, and acquaintances, knowing the fentanyl he was giving out was "deadly and highly potent."

