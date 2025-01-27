Hudson Valley In Shock: Family Murdered, 3-Year-Old Shot 5 Times

Justice was served nearly five years after three family members were murdered in the Hudson Valley. A 3-year-old was shot five times.

A Newburgh man faces life in prison without parole after being convicted of killing a family.

Newburgh Man Who Murdered Family Convicted After Jury Trial of All Charges

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 35-year-old Kaliek Goode-Ford of Newburgh, was found guilty of all charges against him.

Charges include:

Three counts of Murder in the First Degree

Attempted Murder in the First Degree Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Tampering with Physical Evidence

“The utter viciousness and senseless violence this defendant exhibited in perpetrating these awful crimes is unparalleled,” Hoovler said. “Words fail to adequately describe the depravity of this defendant’s conduct, but the word 'guilty,' as heard repeatedly from the jury today will likely ensure this convicted killer will not be free again to commit acts of violence."

Town Of Newburgh Triple Homicide

Motive Remains Unclear

After the murders, Goode-Ford threw the pistol and magazine he used during the murders into the Hudson River.

The Town of Newburgh Police Department reports Goode-Ford knew the victims but a motive remains unclear.

Goode-Ford was remanded back to the Orange County Jail without bail. He faces up to life in prison without parole when he is scheduled to be sentenced on March 18.

