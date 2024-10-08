How Hudson Valley, New York Residents Can Help Hurricane Victims

Residents from Orange County are helping the recovery efforts in the southeast. Here's how you can help.

As Hurricane Milton inches closer to Florida the death toll from Hurricane Helene continues to rise.

Death Toll From Hurricane Helene Continues To Increase

Hurricane Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Getty Images loading...

As of this writing over 230 people from the southeast were killed from the devastating storm. In North Carolina, the death toll has climbed over 75 with the western part of the state being hit the hardest.

President Biden ordered 500 more troops to be deployed to North Carolina to help with the recovery efforts. The Biden administration has also deployed 1,500 active-duty service members along with over 6,000 National Guardsman and over 7,000 Federal personnel to support victims in the Southeast.

Newburgh Free Academy Graduates Helping Hurricane Helene Victims

Paul Mongelli Jr., a 2002 Newburgh Free Academy graduate, has some family living in North Carolina. He tells Hudson Valley Post he saw first-hand the "devastation down there."

So, he's teaming up with 1999 NFA graduate Kevin Eschbacher and Eschbacher's moving company (Triangle Movers) to ship much-needed supplies to North Carolina.

The Newburgh school district caught wind and is helping spread the word while collecting donations at Newburgh Free Academy in collaboration with their efforts.

The following items are needed:

Clothes: Men, women, children, and baby clothes of all sizes. Socks and underwear need to be new. Warmer clothing is needed most right now. Jackets especially!

Food: Non-perishable only.

Baby items: diapers, wipes, formula, bottles

Water: cases

Sleeping bags

PPE: masks, gowns, gloves

Batteries: All, but C and D being asked for the most

Toiletries/Hygiene: new only and sealed

Pet Food: Dry food and sealed bags only, cat litter

Cleaning supplies (The truck cannot have any aerosol cans, bleach, ammonia or any flammable objects.)

"If there is something you think could be helpful that you have that is not on the list, please contact MSgt Granda at cgranda@necsd.net," the school district states.

Two Dropff Locations In Newburgh, New York

There are two drop-off locations in Newburgh

"Volunteers are working with Triangle Movers, Inc 240 Dupont Ave Newburgh, NY 12550 to get the donations to them. Everything being done is by volunteers in our community," the Newburgh School District adds in its post.

Monegelli tells Hudson Valley Post they are hoping to have all donations by Friday. Then they will pack the truck and head down to North Carolina.

