Homeless Man Sets Terrifying Trap In Hudson Valley Carjacking
A homeless man is facing charges for allegedly carjacking a woman in the Hudson Valley.
The Town of Lloyd Police Department charged 27-year-old Carlos Diaz with robbery in the first degree and grand larceny in the second degree.
Alleged Carjacking In Highland, New York
Police allege that Diaz deliberately blocked Oak Crest Drive in Highland with a fallen tree. This caused a Highland woman to stop her car.
That's when Diaz approached the woman, threatened the use of a firearm, forced the woman out of the vehicle, and then stole the vehicle.
A Hudson Valley Post reader witnessed the incident. She says it was her neighbor who was carjacked after the man approached while pretending to hold a gun, or potentially really holding a gun.
Arrested In Kingston After High-Speed Chase & Crash
Approximately 30 minutes later, the vehicle was spotted driving in the City of Kingston and the Town of Ulster area.
Police say Diaz fled the scene in the area of Ulster Ave and Rt 9W in the Town of Ulster after being spotted.
Our witness tells us Diaz was finally detained after crashing the car in the Kingston area.
He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.
