New York Drivers Can Now Check If License Plate Searched Was By Police

A new website lets you check if your car has been recorded by Flock cameras.

All you have to do is type your license plate into a free website.

Has Your Car Been Flocked?

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Flock safety cameras are everywhere across New York State and the Hudson Valley. Every time your car passes a Flock camera, it takes a picture. (Confirmed locations are below)

And it logs more than just your license plate. It can also log:

Make, model, and color

Bumper stickers

Roof racks

Dents and scratches

Exact time and GPS location

Whether you were driving or on a bike

How To Check If Your Car Was Flocked?

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

The "Have I Been Flocked" website tracks Flock audit logs and allows drivers to see if their license plate has been run by law enforcement agencies' Flock camera systems.

The website has nearly 220 million police searches across 4.7 million license plates, all pulled from public record.

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The site says if a person's license plate shows up it means that their license plate was photographed and that an operator on the Flock system searched the database for that license plate.

The site says the audit log includes the stated reason someone in law enforcement gave to look up a license plate.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

The database does not show when or if your vehicle passed one of the Flock Safety cameras.

I searched my car, and no search was found. However, the site tells me it doesn't mean my license plate has never been searched.

"This website only displays searches from audit logs we've obtained through public records requests," the website states.

So where can you find a Flock Safety camera? We got the full details below:

Confirmed Flock Safety Communities In New York

New York Communities Where ALPR/Flock Cameras Have Been Mapped

New York Communities Where Flock Cameras Have Been Mapped Here's a list of communities where cameras have been mapped, but aren't necessarily confirmed as Flock.

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