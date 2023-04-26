Upstate New York Man Gets 42 Tickets After 105 MPH Chase On I-87

New York State Police made a major drug bust following a high-speed chase on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, New York State Police from the Hudson Valley announce an arrest following a high-speed chase on the New York State Thruway in Ulster County.

A Traffic Stop in the Town of New Paltz Leads to the Arrest of a Kingston, New York Woman

A New York State Thruway/I-87 road sign. Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

On April 19, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Troopers of the Troop F Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) were patrolling Interstate 87 in the town of New Paltz when they allegedly observed a 2020 Jeep-Cherokee traveling north in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Law.

Troopers stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as 39-year-old Teeson Whitted from the city of Kingston. When troopers asked Whitted to step out of the vehicle, he refused, police say.

When Troopers asked again Whitted allegedly fled the scene. A high-speed chase ensued. Whitted reached speeds of 105 miles per hour, according to New York State Police.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Whitted pulled over after traveling about three miles.

2 From Ulster County, New York Arrested After Drugs Found In Car

nysp nysp loading...

Police removed Whitted and his passenger, 18-year-old Zmara King of Kingston. A search of King allegedly 52 grams of cocaine and 32 grams of Fentanyl pills.

She was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree with intent to sell, all felonies.

Whitted was charged with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and obstruction of governmental administration, all misdemeanors. He was also issued 42 tickets.

Both Released Without Going To Prison

aijohn784 aijohn784 loading...

Teeson Whitted was released on an appearance ticket.

Zmara King was arraigned in the Town of Plattekill Court and was released on her own recognizance.

9 License Plate Violations You Can Be Ticketed For In New York Believe it or not, there are several ways your license plates could get you a ticket if they are not displayed correctly. Some are obvious, others not so much even if you think your plates are perfectly visible to law enforcement. Here are 9 things to watch out for so you can avoid a ticket for a licence plate violation, according to Rosenblum Law.

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!