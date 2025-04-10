High-Speed Chase In Reverse In Hudson Valley Ends In Total Chaos
A scene out of a movie unfolded in the Hudson Valley, leading to a crash, injuries and arrests.
On Monday around 6 p.m., the City of Kingston Police Department was called about two men reportedly trying to break into a home on Clinton Avenue.
Police Respond In Kingston, New York
Arriving officers found the two alleged suspects driving in a car. Police say, Orion McLeod, 53, of Kingston, drove the car "in reverse in a reckless fashion in an effort to flee."
Chase In Reverse
While driving in reverse, he crashed into a car and tried to flee on foot. After a short pursuit, he was caught, police say.
Police allege McLeod was driving with both a suspended and revoked license. He's also accused of damaging the home he was trying to enter.
McLeod and his passenger, 42-year-old Vincent Girard of Saugerties were both arrested after police report finding "illegal substances."
Police didn't provide more details about the alleged "illegal substances."
Charges:
McLeod was charged with:
- Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree
- Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree
- DWAI Drugs/Alcohol previous conviction
- Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 1" Degree
- Circumventing Interlock Device
- Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree
- Crim. Poss. of a Controlled Subst. 7 Degree
- Obstructing Gov. Admin. 2nd Degree
- Resisting Arrest
He was treated at a local hospital for "minor injuries."
Girard was charged with:
- Crim. Poss. of a Controlled Subst. 3rd Degree
- Obstructing Gov. Admin. 2 Degree
Both were arraigned in Kingston City Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.
