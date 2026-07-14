Photos Show Aftermath Of Hudson Valley Plane Mechanical Failure

Terrifying moments unfolded at a Hudson Valley airport after a plane suffered a mechanical failure. We have photos from the scene.

A tragedy was avoided after a near plane crash in the Hudson Valley. We have photos from the scene.

Federal Aviation Administration Investigating Rough Landing At Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Wappinger, New York

Brandl's Towing Via Facebook Brandl's Towing Via Facebook

The FAA is now investigating.

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Officials say three people were on board a small plane Saturday when the pilot declared an emergency after experiencing a mechanical problem.

The plane experienced an unspecified mechanical problem mid-flight.

Landing Gear Collapses

Brandl's Towing Via Facebook Brandl's Towing Via Facebook

Upon landing, the small aircraft's landing gear collapsed entirely, which caused a rough landing on the runway.

Brandl's Towing was called to the scene to recover the plane.

"We were called out today to respond to the Hudson Valley Regional Airport and recover this airplane that had a landing gear failure," Brandl's Towing wrote on Facebook.

No Injuries Reported

Brandl's Towing Via Facebook Brandl's Towing Via Facebook

Thankfully, no injuries were reported despite the failure.

"The passengers were all ok thankfully, and we got to do something a little different," Brandl's Towing added.

Brandl's Towing Via Facebook Brandl's Towing Via Facebook

The FAA is now focused on figuring out why the landing gear failed.

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