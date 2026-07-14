Why New Yorkers Should Expect A Freezing And Wet Fall

Why New Yorkers Should Expect A Freezing And Wet Fall

Photo by Chad Madden on Unsplash

If you're hoping for a warm, colorful New York fall, the latest forecast suggests you may be disappointed.

New Yorkers may freeze this fall.

Cold And Wet Fall For Most Of New York State This Fall

lake sorrounded by trees
Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is out with its Fall 2026 weather predictions.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is warning New Yorkers that this Fall won't really feel like Fall for most of the Empire State.

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They predict "cooler than average" temperatures and "above average" rainfall for the majority of New York State.

Old Farmer’s Almanac
Old Farmer’s Almanac

"Expect cooler and wetter conditions than usual this fall. Below average temperatures are forecast, along with an uptick in precipitation over traditional averages," the Old Farmer's Almanac states about the fall in the Northeast.

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Average Fall Temperatures In Upstate New York, Hudson Valley

river in the surrounding trees
Photo by Noah Silliman on Unsplash

Below are the average temperatures during the Fall months in the Hudson Valley

  • September: Highs in the upper 70s°F, lows in the mid-50s°F.
  • October: Highs in the mid-60s°F, lows in the upper 30s°F.
  • November: Highs fall to the low 40s°F, lows approach the freezing mark in the upper 20s°

New York City

  • September: Highs near 80°F, lows around 65°F.
  • October: Highs around 64°F, lows in the low 50s°F.
  • November: Highs drop to the low 50s°F, lows hover near 40°F.

Adirondack and North Country

  • September: Highs in the upper 60s°F, lows in the mid-40s°F.
  • October: Highs drop to the mid-50s°F, lows in the low 30s°F.
  • November: Highs generally remain in the 30s°F, with overnight lows dropping into the 10s and 20s°F.

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Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News, Hudson Valley Weather

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