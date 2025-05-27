Hidden Danger At New York Deli’s: Stores Pulled These Items

A growing Salmonella outbreak has now spread to deli items sold in New York.

A Salmonella outbreak linked to many illnesses across the nation has now impacted deli items.

Cucumber Recall Intensifies

The outbreak, linked to cucumbers, has resulted in at least 26 illnesses across 15 states, including New York, with nine individuals hospitalized.

The contaminated cucumbers are sourced from Florida's Bedner Growers and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales.

This recall has caused cucumbers sold in New York to be recalled, as well as some sushi items.

Some recalled items were served to students in the Hudson Valley. CLICK HERE for more information.

Deli Items Recalled In New York

Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled three store-made deli items. These products contain a recalled cucumber ingredient grown by Bedner Growers, officials say.

According to the company, the recall is due to the possible Salmonella contamination and is associated with an active illness outbreak.

"Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain," the FDA states

What's Recalled In New York

These three store-made deli items have been recalled.

The items were sold at the following stores: ACME, Balducci's Food Lovers Market, Kings Food Markets, Safeway, Shaw’s and Star Market in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

"Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider," the FDA states.

Salmonella Symptoms: When To Go To The Hospital

