Hidden Cancer Risk? What’s Lurking In New York’s Food
A new study found cancer-causing contaminants in meat hunted in New York.
Researchers recently tested five commonly hunted waterfowl species in the Northeast Atlantic Flyway and found contaminants in "every" single bird sampled.
Contaminants Found In Birds Tested In New York
Researchers believe this could impact the health of birds, hunters, and New Yorkers who consume the hunted meat.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
"In risk assessments, the researchers found that some of the contaminants likely expose consumers to potential cancer risk," Cornell University Told Hudson Valley Post after reviewing the study.
Are the Ducks We Eat Safe? Study Finds Contaminants in Popular Waterfowl
The study was published in the Science of the Total Environment, in collaboration with the New York State DEC.
In every bird tested officials found:
Detectable levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and at least one organochlorine pesticide (OCP) and per- or polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) in each bird sampled.
Over 100 birds were sampled.
“The big picture is that these chemicals are out there, and wild animals are being exposed to them,” senior author Krysten Schuler said. “We’re worried about it from the wildlife population standpoint: What do these chemicals mean for the birds? But then there’s also the question of what it means for human consumption.”
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
What Does This Mean New Yorkers?
Some species carry higher contaminant levels than others.
The study found Canada geese and wood ducks had lower contamination, while mallards, American black ducks, and American green-winged teal contained higher levels of pollutants.
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
The New York State Department Of Health advises New Yorkers to only eat two meals of waterfowl each month.
The study's researchers think this guideline may still be appropriate.
More food items in New York have been linked with cancer. See more below: