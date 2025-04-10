Gun Holders In New York Hit With New Surprising Rules

New York State continues to create new rules to reduce gun violence.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed new laws aimed at enhancing gun violence prevention and keeping New Yorkers safe.

Hochul announced the new laws while sharing a big drop in gun-related violence across New York State.

Hochul Signs 3 New Gun Laws In New York

The laws include stricter regulations on illegal pistol converters, improved tracking of gun and ammunition sales through merchant category codes, and mandatory warnings for buyers about risks associated with firearms.

Hochul says these new laws were signed because "you cannot say you're tough on crime but be soft on guns."

Five new laws went into effect in New York as of April 1. Including:

Gun Violence Down Over 50 Percent In New York

According to Hochul's office, shootings are down 53 percent across New York State.

“We’re taking action to drive down gun violence in the State of New York — protecting our communities and making our streets safer,” Hochul said.

Parts Of New York State With Biggest Decline In Shootings With Injuries

One part of the Hudson Valley leads to the state in decline in shootings with injuries. Below are the police departments that reported "particularly significant declines in shootings."

Hochul previously announced gun violence reached the lowest levels on record in the 28 communities participating in the State’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative, including in Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers.

