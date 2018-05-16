Gruesome Details Emerge in Murder of Hudson Valley Musician

Prosecutors released gruesome details regarding the murder of a Hudson Valley musician.

In early May, 31-year-old Carlos Graham was arraigned on an eight-count indictment that alleges he killed 31-year-old Brandyn Foster.

In February, New York State Police charged Graham with murder, a felony, as a result of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Foster.

Foster, who's originally from Ulster County, was first reported missing to police at the end of January 2017, under suspicious circumstances to police in Ulster County.

Over a year later, on Feb. 6, 2018, his body was found buried on the property at his home on Tool House Road in the Town of Catskill.

His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy, police say.

In new details released in court, Graham is accused of burying Foster's body, a Woodstock rapper, under the bedroom Graham shared with Foster's ex-girlfriend, the Times Union reports.

Graham and Foster were once very close friends, officials said until Graham began dating Foster's ex-girlfriend.

Graham is accused of initially hiding Foster's body in a crawl space at the Catskill home and then burying Foster under the bedroom.