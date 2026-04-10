New Yorkers Warned Of A Growing Springtime Bear Threat

Spring is here, and so are hungry bears.

Hudson Valley residents are dealing with a surge of black bear activity.

Bears Are Raiding Trash Cans Across The Hudson Valley, New York State

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Experts say bear sightings are being reported in the Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, Central New York, Western New York, and more.

Kington town board officials are being flooded with complaints from residents about bears getting into their trash containers. The problem is getting worse as bears come out of hibernation hungry and looking for an easy meal.

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Town officials requested Waste Management to make bear-resistant trash cans available to residents. But Waste Management officials said nothing they currently offer is compatible with their garbage collection system.

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An unconventional fix suggested by some is to cover trash with vacuum cleaner dust. Apparently, bears hate the smell and taste of it. It's unclear if this will work.

Tips To Minimize Interaction With Bears In New York

The Town of Kingston and the New York State DEC have some practical advice for residents across the Hudson Valley dealing with bears.

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With bears waking up, officials say it's a good idea to follow the New York State DEC's "BearWise" tips.

Police are also reminding residents that bears may look cute but can be aggressive, especially mothers with cubs. And don't expect authorities to come remove it. The DEC typically will not capture or relocate a healthy bear that is simply passing through.

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