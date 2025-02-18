Frantic New York Search For Missing Child Reaches Hudson River

First responders from Upstate New York searched the Hudson River for a child who reportedly fell through the ice.

The search began just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday

Firefighters Search Hudson River For Person

The Troy Fire Department and Troy Police Department were told a person fell through the ice on the Hudson River underneath the Hoosick Street bridge near the Courtyard by Marriott.

Arriving firefighters put on their ice-water rescue suits and entered the river. While searching for the unnamed person, the fire chief called the New York State Police to have their dive team help in the search.

No Person Found, Hole Spotted In Fence

Police soon spotted a a large hole in a fence, near where it was reported the person fell through the ice.

First responders searched the river for hours. As of this writing, there have been no reports of the person being found.

"After a thorough search of the top portion of the ice firefighters could not locate the individual that was reported that went through the ice," Sidewinder Photograph wrote on Facebook about the search.

Reported Child Falls Through Ice

Police have yet to comment. On Facebook Troy Firefighters said it was a "child" who fell in.

"Bystander reports a child running on the ice and fell in," the fire department wrote on Facebook.

The fire department didn't provide more information or release an update. A video of the search can be seen below.

Many New York children remain missing. Details are beneath the video.

