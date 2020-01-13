Foot of Snow Forecast For Hudson Valley After Record Heat

Following record-breaking heat, the cold reality for the Hudson Valley is nearly a foot of snow is in the forecast for the region this week.

This weekend's weather was a nice surprise, but a major tease, for warm weather fans in the Hudon Valley. According to the National Weather Service, the region saw record-breaking heat on Saturday.

However, it's still early-January, so that means we are still in peak Winter season and snow is in the forecast for the region this week.

The Weather Channel predicts snow will fall across the region Saturday. 5 to 8 inches of snow is expected for Orange County, Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan and Putnam counties during the day on Saturday with 1 to 3 inches of snow forecast for Saturday night.

The Weather Channel Service believes there is an 80 percent chance of snow Saturday during the day and a 70 percent chance of snow Saturday evening.

Meteorologists also say there's a 40 percent chance of about an inch of snow Friday night for the area.