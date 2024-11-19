New York State Police continue to investigate a fatal accident that took the life of a Hudson Valley woman.

On Monday, New York State Police confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash in Dutchess County.

Fatal Accident In Dutchess County, New York Under Investigation

The fatal accident happened around 7:10 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 15, in the town of Pleasant Valley.

New York State Police responded to a fatal one-car crash on Sherow Road, near North Avenue.

According to New York State Police, 55-year-old Christopher M. Rogers of Poughkeepsie failed to stop at a stop sign while traveling east in a 2006 Honda sedan on Sherow Road at the intersection with North Avenue.

The Honda went through the intersection crossing both lanes of travel and struck the barrier on the east shoulder of North Avenue.

Hyde Park Woman Killed, Poughkeepsie Man With Serious Injuries

A passenger, 53-year-old Dawn Pociask of Hyde Park, New York was taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased, police say.

Rogers was taken to Vassar Brother’s Medical Center with serious injuries. His condition hasn't been released.

The investigation into the crash "remains ongoing," police say.

