Fallen Hudson Valley Man Named New York’s Firefighter Of The Year

A fallen volunteer firefighter from the Hudson Valley was just named the Firefighter of the Year.

Jared Lloyd of Spring Valley died in 2021 while trying to save residents from a fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley.

Rockland Couty, New York Firefighter Honored

On Wednesday, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York named Lloyd the Firefighter of the Year. Lloyd gave his life to save residents and another firefighter.

Lloyd's family was given the award at the Heroes Awards Ceremony held at the Tarrytown House Estate.

"Today at our Heroes Awards Ceremony, we honored the late Jared Lloyd of the Spring Valley Fire Department as Firefighter of the Year and the award was presented to his family," the Firefighters Association of the State of New York stated.

Fatal Fire in Spring Valley, New York

The 35-year-old Spring Valley firefighter lost his life while trying to save over 110 people who lived at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in March of 2021. Lloyd was one of the first responders on the scene of the massive fire at Evergreen Court For Adults.

Lloyd was killed while searching for others, determined to rescue anyone who was trapped. Lloyd was the father of two boys and a 15-year member of the Columbian Engine Company.

Lloyd was able to rescue several residents of the assisted living facility before his death, according to a GoFundMe set up for his family. The GoFundMe for his family has raised over $647,000, as of this writing. CLICK HERE to donate.

Evergreen Court Home for Adults is a senior living provider in Spring Valley that offers residents assisted living, nursing homes and continuing care.

The fire also claimed the life of a resident.

"We lost a real American hero who made the ultimate sacrifice in service and protection of his community," Rockland County Executive Ed Day stated after Lloyd's death. "He searched as the building burned; determined to rescue anyone who may have been trapped. His loss is devastating and it will not ever be forgotten."

Spring Valley, New York Firefighter Honored By President Joe Biden

In May, President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Valor to fifteen public safety officers, including Lloyd.

"These awards are for acts of bravery in eight different incidents during the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 award cycles. Nine police officers and six firefighters are receiving the award for acts of bravery in the line of duty," the White House stated in a press release. "The Medal of Valor is awarded to public safety officers who have exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in the attempt to save or protect others from harm."

Lloyd's Rockland County family went to the White House to receive the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor in his honor. Below is what the White House said about Lloyd:

Fallen 2nd Lieutenant Jared Lloyd of the Spring Valley, New York, Fire Department repeatedly rushed into a burning nursing home to carry out elderly residents who couldn’t escape in their wheelchairs and walkers. Along with his team, Lieutenant Lloyd rescued all 112 residents. As flames engulfed the building, Lieutenant Lloyd ran back in one more time to make sure no residents were trapped, ultimately sacrificing his life as the building collapsed – and demonstrating heroic actions to protect innocent civilians.

New York Highway Changed For Fallen Rockland County, New York 'Hero'

In July, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul renamed a portion of Route 45 between New Hempstead Road and East Eckerson Road in Rockland County the "Firefighter Jared Lloyd Memorial Highway," in honor of the fallen firefighter.

