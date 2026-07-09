Jehovah’s Witnesses Confirm Massive Hudson Valley Expansion
Jehovah's Witnesses are significantly expanding their foothold in the Hudson Valley.
The religious group is increasing its footprint in the region with recent major real estate acquisitions and mega-construction projects.
Data Center In Warwick, New York
Last month, the organization expanded its World Headquarters by purchasing an adjacent 68-acre campus from Kyndryl Inc.
The property features an approximately 433,000-square-foot office building and data center that will be used to support growing global operations.
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The data center on Long Meadow Road in Warwick is near the World Headquarters of Jehovah's Witnesses in Orange County, New York.
Fishkill, New York Support Center
Earlier this year, the town of Fishkill issued a Certificate of Occupancy for the new Fishkill Support Center.
The support center is about 40 miles north of the World Headquarters of Jehovah's Witnesses.
The three-building campus in Dutchess County houses information technology and computer support services, medical offices, and multipurpose rooms.
Massive Media Center In Rockland County
Jehovah's Witnesses are also building a massive media center in Rockland County. It's located on Sterling Mine Road in Ramapo.
The 249-acre, ground-up development is called an ambitious media project.
It will feature 12 recording studios, six soundstages, and 645 apartments housing up to 1,240 volunteer workers.
Construction of residence buildings and permanent structures is reportedly progressing following major infrastructure and utility work.
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Gallery Credit: Kayla Thomas