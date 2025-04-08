Elderly Woman Murdered In Hudson Valley, Killer On The Loose

An elderly woman was fatally stabbed to death in the Hudson Valley. No arrests have been announced.

This marks the second fatal stabbing in the same city in just a few days.

Homicide Investigation Underway Following Stabbing Incident In City Of Poughkeepsie, New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

No Threat To Public After Elderly Woman Stabbed To Death In Poughkeepsie.

"The investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, there is no known threat to the public," the City Of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated. "Additional information will be released as it becomes available."

Police are hoping witnesses come forward.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

"The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department urges anyone with information to come forward. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling our confidential tip line at (845) 451-7577," the City Of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.

Fatal Saturday Stabbing In the City Of Poughkeepsie

Police in Poughkeepsie investigated another fatal stabbing just two days prior.

Authorities allege 59-year-old Robert Robinson stabbed a 51-year-old man in the chest on Cannon Street.

Google Google loading...

The unnamed victim was found on Academy Street, near several popular businesses.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Officials say that Robinson has four prior felony convictions. CLICK HERE for the full story.

Update: 20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides