20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

What does this new law mean? Many New Yorkers are happy.

The 20-hour rule was one of many new laws that went into effect across New York State this year.

What Is The 20-Hour Rule In New York

The 20-hour rule in New York referrers to the Paid Prenatal Leave Law. The "first in the nation" law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2025. Gov Kathy Hochul highlighted the new law in a press release that highlighted new polices, including a minimum wage increase, inflation refund, and more.

“The cost of living is just too damn high, so I'm doing everything in my power to make New York more affordable for families," Hochul stated in the press release. "New policies that will make a difference in the lives of working people"

How Does Paid Prenatal Leave Law Work In New York?

The Paid Prenatal Leave allows any privately employed pregnant New Yorker to receive an extra 20 hours of paid leave for prenatal care. This new rule works for full-time and part-time workers at all private employers in New York State, with no minimum employee threshold, officials say.

Gov. Hochul's office reports 130,000 women will be eligible for the an extra 20 hours of paid leave for prenatal care each year.

What Can Pregnant Woman Use The 20 Hours For?

Hochul's office reports the 20 hours can be used for:

Physical examinations

Medical procedures

Monitoring

Testing

Discussions with a health care provider needed to ensure a healthy pregnancy

Fertility treatment

End of pregnancy care

