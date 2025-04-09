Shocking Arrest After Elderly Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Home

An elderly woman was found dead inside her home. Investigators say the suspect is closer than anyone expected.

On Tuesday police provided more information about the fatal stabbing of a 78-year-old woman.

Homicide Investigation Underway Following Stabbing Incident In City Of Poughkeepsie, New York

Police Identify Deceased, Allege Daughter Is the Killer

According to authorities, 50-year-old Denise Gilpin stabbed her mother 78-year-old Olga Hinds-Coley to death at her mother's home on Oak Crescent Street Monday afternoon.

"Despite the efforts of responding emergency personnel and medical staff, the victim tragically succumbed to her injuries," police stated in a press release.

Details of what led up to the stabbing haven't been released. Police didn't say their investigation led to the murder allegations.

Detectives and crime scene technicians worked into the early morning hours on Tuesday collecting evidence and conducting interviews before charging the daughter.

Gilpin was charged with murder in the second degree, a class A-1 felony. She was sent to jail without bail.

Police continue to hope witnesses come forward.

"This investigation remains ongoing. The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this incident to come forward. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling the department’s confidential tip line at (845) 451-7577," police stated.

