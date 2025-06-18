Don’t Travel “Under Any Circumstances” From New York To These Spots
New Yorkers are being told not to travel to these places “under any circumstances.” Here's what federal officials are warning about and why it matters now.
The U.S. Department of State issued a stern warning to all Americans.
Do Not Travel To Israel Or Iran "Under Any Circumstances"
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the Israel-Iran conflict is a "rapidly evolving situation" and told all Americans not to travel to either country.
"We remind U.S. citizens not to travel to Israel or Iraq and not to travel to Iran under any circumstances," Bruce said during a press conference.
Do Not Travel To Iran
The U.S. Department of State has held a Level 4: Do Not Travel warning for Iran since late March. Officials "due to the risk of terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, arbitrary arrest of U.S. citizens, and wrongful detention."
Avoid Travel From New York To Israel
Officials have also warned Americans to "not travel" to Israel due to "armed conflict, terrorism, and civil unrest."
The warning comes after a Fox News report that the White House is now considering an offensive strike against Iran.
Level 4 is the highest warning level. Below are the top officials from other countries who say New Yorkers should avoid traveling to.
