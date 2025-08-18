Deadly Discovery On Hudson Valley Highway Shakes New York State

A woman was found dead in a car in the Hudson Valley with a bullet wound to her head. Police are desperately trying to find out what happened.

An investigation is still underway following the suspicious death of a woman in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Woman Found Dead On Cross County Parkway In Westchester County, New York

Police from Westchester County responded to a disabled car on the Cross County Parkway right before Exit 7 (Broad Street) on Sunday, around 8 a.m.

Officers from the Westchester County Police soon found a woman in the passenger seat, dead from a gunshot wound to her head.

"There was some kind of criminal activity that had taken place, as we noticed fresh damage on a fairly new car. Further investigation revealed that there was a female passenger inside that was determined to be deceased. The woman was a victim of gun violence," Westchester County Police Chief James Luciano said in a statement.

More information about the victim, like her name, age or hometown, hasn't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westchester County Police Department.

