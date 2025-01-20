DA: New York Man Convinced Stepson To Kill Hudson Valley Teen

A 14-year-old from the Hudson Valley was fatally shot. Nearly two years later, a 48-year-old man is in prison.

Over the weekend, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced a Westchester man was sentenced for his role in the shooting death of a teen.

Westchester, New York Man Sentenced For Role In Death Of Teen

Phillip Ferrell, 48, of Yonkers, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the killing of 14-year-old Zyaire Fernandez back in March 2023.

“Mr. Ferrell set off the chain of events that resulted in Zyaire Fernandez’s death. Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of his role in this tragedy. My office is committed to ensuring that our children are kept safe from gun violence and that our communities remain safe places for them to live, learn, and grow," D.A. Cacace said.

At sentencing, Zyaire’s mother stated:

Ever since that day, my life has not been the same. I miss my baby. He was 14 years old. He didn’t deserve what happened to him.

A jury found Ferrell guilty of manslaughter in November 2024

14-Year-Old Murdered In Westchester County, New York

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, around 10:30 a.m., Mount Vernon police officers responded to the courtyard of the Levister Towers complex for a report of shots fired with a person struck.

Arriving officers found 14-year-old Zyaire Fernandez of Mount Vernon suffering from a gunshot wound.

Fernandez later died from his injuries

Arrest Made

Soon after police alleged that 21-year-old Tyrese Coghiel pulled the trigger. Coghiel is Ferrell's stepson.

Officials say Ferrell helped convince the young man to pull the trigger.

Prosecutors proved during the trial that Ferrell gave his 9 mm pistol to his stepson, Coghiel, and told him to “do what you gotta do.”

Shortly after, Coghiel used the pistol to shoot and kill Zyaire. Coghiel, now 23, pleaded guilty to murder in early 2024.

