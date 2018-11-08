This may surprise many Hudson Valley residents. Andrew Cuomo received the most votes for governor in New York history.

About half of all New Yorkers who could vote voted on Tuesday, leading to the highest voter turnout for a midterm election in the state in nearly 50 years, City & State reports.

In the race for governor, Andrew Cuomo edged his biggest opponent, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, by nearly 22 points.

Cuomo received 3,353,495 votes, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

Cuomo's 3.35 million votes are more votes anyone has ever received while running for New York's governor, according to City & State.

But most of the Hudson Valley preferred his challenger. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro received more votes in Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Columbia, Greene and Sullivan Counties. Cuomo took Ulster, Rockland and Westchester.