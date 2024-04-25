Remains Of Woman Missing For 6 Weeks Found In Upstate New York

A six-week search for a missing woman in Upstate New York had a tragic ending.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reported on the tragic end to a search for a missing woman in Upstate New York.

Wilderness Recovery: Town of Berlin, Rensselaer County, New York

Back on March 19, a Massachusetts Department of Public Works river noticed a car at the Berlin Pass trailhead in Williamstown that had been parked at that location since March 11.

The car was just a few feet from the New York State border, near the Taconic Ridge State Forest.

Massachusetts State Police asked the New York State DEC for help finding the car's owner, a 40-year-old woman who was last seen on March 7.

The Massachusetts State Police identified the woman as 40-year-old Daniel "Fae" Barbone. Police described her as a 6'2" 180-pound white woman with brown hair and blue eyes.

"When last seen, Ms. Barbone was wearing a light blue sweater and black leggings," the Massachusetts State Police stated.

Long Search For Missing Woman In Upstate New York

Search operations over the next three days included 18 Forest Rangers and officers from many police departments.

The search was briefly suspended due to weather but continued for weeks.

Search For Weeks For Missing Woman In Taconic Ridge State Forest

Officials continued to search for the missing woman in the area of the Taconic Ridge State Forest. On April 15, DEC Forest Ranger Jackson found the woman deceased on the Taconic Ridge, nearly a mile from where the subject’s vehicle was located.

“It’s been confirmed that the remains are those of Fae Morgana Barbone, the missing person last seen in the area in early March, which prompted extensive searches over several days by multiple agencies,” the Williamstown Police Department said.

