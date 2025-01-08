Congestion Pricing: Will New Yorkers Be Charged Multiple Times?

New York drivers are worried they will be slapped with many expensive new tolls each day.

Drivers in New York City are now paying the congestion pricing toll.

Congestion Pricing Underway In New York City

Despite legal challenges from Rockland County, Orange County and the state of New Jersey, congestion pricing went into effect on Sunday.

The controversial plan charges most drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street $9.

Peak hours are from 5 a.m. – 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. weekends. Tolls drop by 75 percent during off-peak hours.

Note: drivers without EZ-Pass will be charged $13.50 by mail.

Drives won't be charged while using the FDR Drive, West Side Highway, or roads connecting the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel.

The goal of congestion pricing is to reduce gridlock, help the environment and help with the flow of traffic.

Will Drivers Get Charged More Than Once?

New Yorkers who drive each day in New York City wonder if you charged the congestion toll more than once per day.

According to the MTA, most drivers will only be charged the $9 toll once per day. This applies to what the MTA describes as "common" vehicles like cars, SUV's, trucks, hearses, limos, and most vans.

