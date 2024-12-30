PHOTOS: Overnight Fire Evacuates Orange County Nursing Home

A terrifying situation unfolded at an Orange County, New York nursing home/rehab facility overnight December 28th into 29th, as residents were awoken by the fire alarm.

An investigation is currently underway as to what caused the fire to start.

Fire At Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center

A fire that developed in the early morning hours of Sunday December 29th displaced many residents of Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center, located on Kiernan Road.

Reports indicate that the fire alarm began ringing around 1:30am on Sunday December 29th, alarming residents of the Rehabilitation Center in Campbell Hall of a situation. First responders from several agencies across Orange County found thick black smoke coming from the recreation room on the first floor of the facility.

Three residents were said to be trapped in rooms that neighbored the recreation room, requiring firefighters to rescue them, while others evacuated the rest of the two story building. The video here, provided by Rockland Video, shows dozens of elderly and disabled residents, including many in wheelchairs being wheeled outside in the middle of the night and provided with blankets to keep them warm.

Facility Resident Transported Following Overnight Fire

MSN reports, in collaboration with Mark Lieb from Rockland Video that one resident suffered smoke inhalation and required transport to a local hospital for treatment.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, with the building showing little damage as a result of the fire and response from the fire department. About 20 residents who reside in the area where the fire took place had to be transferred to Valley View Nursing Facility in Goshen.

The Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center, according to their website, is a 134 bed 'skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility' with grounds that 'offer a serene and harmonious environment.' They accept admissions 24/7.

