DEC: Drought Warning Now Watch in New York State

A promising update from the Department of Environmental Conservation was issued on Monday, December 16th regarding statewide drought conditions.

Drought Warning Lifted in Many NY Counties

Though the DEC encourages New Yorkers to continue reducing unnecessary water use, an announcement from the The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation indicated movement in the right direction.

New York City and ten additional counties have gone from Drought Warning to Drought Watch because of recent rainfall and higher levels of ground and surface water, making all of New York's 62 counties at Drought Watch status level.

In the Hudson Valley, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester have all returned to Drought Watch from Warning, meaning there are NO mandatory restrictions at this time.

Following what was referred to as a 'historic lack of precipitation,' New York City issued a citywide drought watch on November 2nd. Not long after, a statewide Drought Watch went into effect on November 18, and 15 counties issued Drought Warnings. The four levels of drought advisories are watch, warning, emergency, and disaster.

New York Should Continue to Be Vigilant

Interim DEC Commissioner Sean Mahar said that New Yorkers should still be vigilant about water use and conservation, even with the recent precipitation.

Through Governor Hochul’s leadership, DEC experts will continue to monitor conditions and work with localities across the state to identify any necessary steps and actions to conserve water resources and help prevent more severe shortages.

In order to maintain an adequate supply for emergency use across the state, New York homeowners are still being encouraged to voluntarily reduce water and consider the following:

Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers or air conditioners to water plants.

Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks.

Fix leaking pipes, fixtures, toilets, hoses and faucets.

Wash only full loads of dishes and laundry.

Take shorter showers or fill the bathtub partly.

Install water saving plumbing fixtures.

Don’t run the tap to make water hot or cold.

Wash cars less frequently.

Additional water saving tips and updates on NY drought conditions can be found here.

